Virat Kohli has to find his way: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Despite all the failures, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli to get back to his scoring ways

India's Virat Kohli gestures ahead of the Royal London x ACE One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022. Photo by Ian Kington / AFP. Source/PTI

Star India batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch and a groin injury has made the matters worse for the talisman. The 33-year-old's last international ton came in 2019 and his disappointing run of form continued in Tests and T20I series against England, as he could manage only 11 and 20 in Edgbaston Test and could score only 12 runs in his two innings in T20Is. Despite all the failures, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly backs him to get back to his scoring ways.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking exclusively to ANI.



Also Read: Cricketer Faiz Fazal heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli's poor run of form has led to enormous criticism and some of the former cricketers like legend Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have even questioned his place in the T20 side. "These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game, " explained Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli will have to perform and get back to his scoring ways or he could find it difficult to make it into the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting October 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.