Cricketer Faiz Fazal heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Faiz Fazal, who made his debut the last time India won an ODI by 10 wickets—in 2016 v Zimbabwe—recalls how India pacer Jasprit excelled six years ago (4-22) just as he did with his 6-19 against England on Tuesday at The Oval

Jasprit Bumrah after his six-wicket haul on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma & Co outclassed England by 10 wickets in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) at The Oval, London, on Tuesday. It was a rare triumph—only the fifth time India clinched an ODI keeping all 10 wickets intact. And the last time India did this in a 50-over game was over half-a-decade back, in 2016 when openers KL Rahul and Faiz Fazal guided India to victory against Zimbabwe at Harare.

Interestingly, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was the star of the show six years ago, did even better against the Englishmen on Tuesday. In Harare, Bumrah had taken 4-22 in what was only his fourth ODI as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 123. At The Oval, he ended up with an impressive 6-19 off just 7.2 overs as Jos Buttler’s outfit were dismissed for just 110.

Faiz Fazal during his 55 not out v Zimbabwe in 2016. Pic/AFP

Fazal, who made his debut in that match in Zimbabwe and scored an unbeaten 55 (7x4, 1x6), recalled being impressed with Bumrah’s intelligence. “Bumrah was quite young at that time [22 years old], but he was very smart and intelligent. He knew exactly what to do and when. I think that is what has helped him evolve and grow as a cricketer. He is one of the best bowlers across all three formats in the world right now and full credit to him for bowling brilliantly once again on Tuesday against England,” said Fazal, who is currently in Lisburn, United Kingdom, playing club cricket.



Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin fears for the future of ODI cricket

Big opening stand with KL

Fazal also clearly recalled how he and opening partner Rahul (63 not out, 4x4, 2x6) chased down the target of 124 in just 21.5 overs. “We knew it was a small target. So, Rahul and myself simply backed ourselves to go for our shots with a positive mindset. Winning the match by 10 wickets on foreign soil was a big achievement. With that triumph, we won the three-match ODI series 3-0 and everyone was happy and there were congratulations all around,” Fazal, 36, told mid-day from Lisburn on Wednesday.



Faiz Fazal

India cap, a special moment

Receiving his India cap from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on that bright morning at the Harare Sports Club is another incident that remains etched in Fazal’s memory. “I still remember clearly, skipper MS [Dhoni] giving me my India cap and saying, ‘Just go and express yourself, do your best and all the best’. That one sentence was a huge confidence-booster. It was an emotional match for me. First, getting the India cap and then remaining not out to help my team win by 10 wickets. It was great to contribute in my very first game for my country. It will always remain a special day and a special game for me, as well as our team,” added Fazal, who later went on to lead Vidarbha to two back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.