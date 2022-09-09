Former India captain Virat Kohli said following his century-making effort against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four stage that he had come into the tournament with only one goal -- to try and work on the things he needed to improve from a team's perspective

Virat Kohli. Photo/AFP

Former India captain Virat Kohli said following his century-making effort against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four stage that he had come into the tournament with only one goal -- to try and work on the things he needed to improve from a team's perspective. "My only goal (coming into the Asia Cup) was that, all those things I needed to improve from the team's perspective, I will come and try in the tournament," said Kohli, who struck his 71st international century in the massive 101-run victory against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday evening.

Kohli's maiden T20I century though came a tad late as India bowed out of the tournament after earlier losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"It was a very special day for us as a team. We had spoken after the previous match (loss against Sri Lanka) that we need to take the field (against Afghanistan) with a positive attitude, as that will matter a lot for us. This tournament was very important for us, definitely. We got the exposure of the knockout stages, we got exposed to pressure situations," added Kohli.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Clashes erupt between fans of Afghanistan, Pakistan

Kohli, however, said the main goal was the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, for which the Asia Cup had given the team several learnings. "But our goal, everyone knows, is the (T20) World Cup in Australia, and we are improving in all aspects of the game. We will learn from the matches (here)

that did not go well for us," said Kohli. Rohit Sharma complimented Kohli on his long-awaited 71st international century, saying the batting stalwart picked the gaps nicely and played some delectable shots in his century-making effort.

"71st hundred, the entire country was waiting. The time you have spent playing cricket, I'm sure this milestone was round the corner. I think today's innings was special because we wanted to end the tournament on a winning note. We saw a lot of things in your innings. You picked the gaps nicely, played some lovely shots and targeted the right bowlers," said Sharma in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

Kohli revealed the month-long break from cricket before the Asia Cup was the first time in his 13-14 years of professional career that he had not picked a cricket bat. "Since the time I've come back to the side after the break... after 13-14 years, for the first time I did not touch the bat. A lot of things came into perspective," said Kohli, adding that support from the team played a huge role in his strong comeback.

"The support from you people (team), management... the communication was crystal clear that 'muhje khelne do' (let me play)... let me bat. I think that was very important for me because the space you all (teammates) gave me, it made me feel quite relaxed in this entire phase. And, when I returned (from the break), I was excited as to how I can contribute to the team," said Kohli.

Kolhi said he had to play the innings he played against Afghanistan in order to contribute more to the team's cause. The 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries against Afghanistan on Thursday.

"I had to play this kind of an innings as the (T20) World Cup is ahead of us. If I play well, I can contribute more to the team. 3-4 days back Rahul (Dravid) bhai has spoken to me on batting first and how to optimally utilised the middle-overs phase... how I can improve my strike rate. My only goal was that all those things I needed to improve from the perspective f the team, I will come and try in the Asia Cup," added Kohli.

Kohli said he was pleasantly surprised, in fact shocked, after scoring his maiden T20I ton first following the enforced break.

"I didn't really expect (it). I was in fact shocked like many of you... that I would score a century in this format of the game first after such a long time. But I was pleasantly surprised, and I'm very grateful and honoured right now," added Kohli.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 4 Submit Request