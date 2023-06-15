Breaking News
Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 362-5 vs Afghanistan

15 June,2023
Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 41 alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 43 when bad light forced stumps with 11 overs left.

Najmul Hossain celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Najmul Hossain struck his third Test century as Bangladesh dominated a hapless Afghanistan to score 362-5 on the first day of the one-off Test in Dhaka on Wednesday. 


Najmul made 146 off 175 balls and set up an imposing total in his 212-run second-wicket partnership with Mahmudul Hasan, who hit 76 to make his third Test fifty.


Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 41 alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 43 when bad light forced stumps with 11 overs left.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

