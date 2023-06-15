Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 362-5 vs Afghanistan

Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 41 alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 43 when bad light forced stumps with 11 overs left.

Najmul Hossain celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Najmul Hossain struck his third Test century as Bangladesh dominated a hapless Afghanistan to score 362-5 on the first day of the one-off Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Najmul made 146 off 175 balls and set up an imposing total in his 212-run second-wicket partnership with Mahmudul Hasan, who hit 76 to make his third Test fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 41 alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 43 when bad light forced stumps with 11 overs left.

