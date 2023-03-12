Nathan Lyon urges Aussies to stay patient

India finished the third day at 289-3 in reply to Australia’s 480 on a good batting deck. “It’s more of a patient game. When the pitch is like Indore... I felt like I bowled better today than what I did in Indore. And it’s just coming down to doing your basics well enough for long enough,” Lyon said

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon may have got just a single wicket after sending down 30-odd overs on the day, but he feels that his effort on Saturday during India’s first innings was way better than his 11-wicket match haul in Indore on a track designed for spinners.

For him, Tests like these are decided in the last half an hour and right now it is on even keel. “Where are we in the game? I think it’s pretty even to be honest with you, we know in this part of the world, games can speed up quite quickly, so it’s about being patient for long periods of time and not chasing the game,” the veteran off-spinner said.

