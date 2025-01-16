NCA's Sitanshu Kotak named India's batting coach, Abhishek Nayar under pressure

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 January,2025 04:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kotak was considered a dogged left-hander during his in domestic cricket, where he amassed over 8,000 first-class runs, including 15 hundreds, in 130 appearances

Sitanshu Kotak (Pic: AFP)

Former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak was on Thursday named India's batting coach ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England and the Champions Trophy next month after assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's performance came under scrutiny during the tour of Australia.


The 52-year-old Kotak is a longtime staff of the National Cricket Academy as its batting coach. He has been on tours with both the senior and A teams during the past few years.


"It is clear that Abhishek Nayar's expertise isn't helping the players. Kotak has been a specialist batting coach for a lengthy period of time and has also got the trust of the players," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.


The Indian batters were found wanting on the technical front in Australia with Virat Kohli's outside the off stump troubles becoming a recurring problem. The Indians lost the five-match series 1-3.

Kotak was considered a dogged left-hander during his in domestic cricket, where he amassed over 8,000 first-class runs, including 15 hundreds, in 130 appearances.

He was particularly known for two strokes -- the cover drive when the ball used to be pitched up and the flick when it was pitched on pads.

It is understood that this could be a one off appointment as away series against England is still some time away in June.

The home engagement against the same side starts on January 22 and features five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

"We have an India A shadow tour and Kotak normally handles the A team. He is a qualified Level 3 coach and has assisted VVS Laxman in the past and was also the head coach when India toured Ireland last year. Since he is NCA staff, he can be put anywhere," the source added.

It is understood that Nayar, a former Mumbai stalwart, is under the scanner. A widely held belief is that he will only be around till an influential senior player, who had a say in his appointment, is a part of the Indian set-up.

During the tour of Australia, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the role of the Indian support staff by saying that they should be held accountable for the persistent technical issues of players like Kohli.

The other assistant coaches in the support staff are former South African pacer Morne Morkel (bowling) and Dutchman Ryan Ten Doeschate (fielding). 

(With agency inputs)

gautam gambhir abhishek nayar Team India board of control for cricket in india cricket news

