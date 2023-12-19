Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Need a few more months to be match fit feels Rishabh Pant

Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 19 December,2023 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22. The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway

Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru
  2. In the absence of Pant, Australia opener David Warner led DC last season
  3. What touched Pant was the love and concern shown by the fans

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is hoping to be fully fit in the next few months to make his appearance in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pant escaped a horrifying car accident last year and completely missed the IPL 2023. He underwent surgery and is recovering after the incident.


The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL legends who were replaced from captaincy


"I think (I am feeling) much better (than) what I was doing a few months ago. So like, (I am) still in recovery towards 100 per cent (fitness). But hopefully in a few months time, I'll be able to do it," an optimistic Pant said in a video posted by the Delhi Capitals on its Instagram page.

The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway towards Rourkee and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Here's all you need to know

What touched Pant was the love and concern shown by the fans, which he felt he realised for the first time. "I think it's been really amazing because whenever we keep on playing cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure in so many things. But actually yes, it's a hard time. But I got to know at least people love us. They respect us and the kind of appreciation and the kind of concern I would say people have shown over a period of time because of my injury," Pant said.

"I think it was heartfelt, like crazy for me because it means a lot as an individual," Pant said the love and affection shown by people has helped him make a miraculous recovery.

"When you are going through a very rough time or something like that happens to you. It's not only physical, it's like mentally also and if your supporters and the people support you or show you love, it means a lot and it's it really helps in recovering."

In the absence of Pant, Australia opener David Warner led DC last season with the team finishing second from last. "Thank you for always being supportive all the time. Yes, I know sometimes we have given you a hard time as fans. "But see, we try to do our best all the time and, hopefully, next year in time to come, we will show the kind of respect or love you have shown over a period of time, we can reciprocate it over a period of time, and just keep supporting us," Pant said.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant delhi capitals IPL 2024 Auction IPL 2024 IPL sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK