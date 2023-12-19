The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22. The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru In the absence of Pant, Australia opener David Warner led DC last season What touched Pant was the love and concern shown by the fans

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is hoping to be fully fit in the next few months to make his appearance in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pant escaped a horrifying car accident last year and completely missed the IPL 2023. He underwent surgery and is recovering after the incident.

The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22.

"I think (I am feeling) much better (than) what I was doing a few months ago. So like, (I am) still in recovery towards 100 per cent (fitness). But hopefully in a few months time, I'll be able to do it," an optimistic Pant said in a video posted by the Delhi Capitals on its Instagram page.

The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway towards Rourkee and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.

What touched Pant was the love and concern shown by the fans, which he felt he realised for the first time. "I think it's been really amazing because whenever we keep on playing cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure in so many things. But actually yes, it's a hard time. But I got to know at least people love us. They respect us and the kind of appreciation and the kind of concern I would say people have shown over a period of time because of my injury," Pant said.

"I think it was heartfelt, like crazy for me because it means a lot as an individual," Pant said the love and affection shown by people has helped him make a miraculous recovery.

"When you are going through a very rough time or something like that happens to you. It's not only physical, it's like mentally also and if your supporters and the people support you or show you love, it means a lot and it's it really helps in recovering."

In the absence of Pant, Australia opener David Warner led DC last season with the team finishing second from last. "Thank you for always being supportive all the time. Yes, I know sometimes we have given you a hard time as fans. "But see, we try to do our best all the time and, hopefully, next year in time to come, we will show the kind of respect or love you have shown over a period of time, we can reciprocate it over a period of time, and just keep supporting us," Pant said.

(With PTI Inputs)