Need more support for Jas, so it’ll be better if Shami gets fit soon: Shastri

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Shami bowled for 19 overs and took an impressive 4-54 to signal that he’s slowly getting back to being at his best

Need more support for Jas, so it'll be better if Shami gets fit soon: Shastri

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

According to former head coach Ravi Shastri, India would be better off with returning fast-bowler Mohammed Shami back in the team as soon as possible for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. After being out of competitive cricket for 360 days due to an achilles injury needing surgery, Shami made a successful return to competitive action for Bengal in their ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore.


Also Read: Fellow ‘All 10-man’ Sunderam hails Kamboj


Shami bowled for 19 overs and took an impressive 4-54 to signal that he’s slowly getting back to being at his best. “If anything, I would have wanted a little more support for Jasprit [Bumrah] in the pace-bowling attack. So the quicker Shami gets fit and is on a flight, I think it’s better for India,” said Shastri on the ICC Review show. If all goes well, then Shami will most likely be available for the second half of India’s trip for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy ravi shastri mohammed shami India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

