"Need to improve against B’desh": Shafali Verma

Updated on: 26 July,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Dambulla
Shafali is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 158. India emerged winners by seven wickets against Pakistan, 78 runs against UAE and by an 82-run margin v Nepal

Shafali Verma. Pic/PTI

"Need to improve against B’desh": Shafali Verma
Their dominant run notwithstanding, opener Shafali Verma said India will need to improve in all areas of the game ahead of their women’s Asia Cup semi.-final against Bangladesh here on Friday.


Shafali is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 158. India emerged winners by seven wickets against Pakistan, 78 runs against UAE and by an 82-run margin v Nepal.


“It’s a nice feeling the way we are winning the matches and gelling well as a team. But the semifinal is very important for us. We are practising very hard, and hopefully we will execute [plans] tomorrow [Friday],” said Shafali. “As a batting unit, we are backing our strength. Bowlers are also doing well at nets. But we need to keep improving ourselves,” shesaid. “We’re working hard on our fielding. Hopefully, we’ll tick the boxes in all three departments—batting, bowling, fielding—against Bangladesh,” she  added. 

