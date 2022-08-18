Nervous, but determined to give our best at WT20: Rishabh Pant

Every cheer counts for us. It makes us believe that we can win

Rishabh Pant during a promotional event in the city yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A big tournament causes pangs to even the best of exponents. India, one of the most feared teams in world cricket across all formats, are no different. “With the World Cup [T20] around the corner, the whole team are slightly nervous. At the same time, we love to give our 100 per cent and focus on our process. That’s the only thing we can do…give 100 per cent as individuals and as a team,” Pant said on Wednesday at an event organised by Visit Victoria, the tourism board of the state of Victoria, Australia.



Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara enjoying phenomenal run in Royal London One-Day Cup

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host two high-profile clashes in the T20 World Cup—India v Pakistan on October 23 and the final on November 13. “Hopefully, we’ll reach the final and do the best for the team,” Pant said, “As the Indian team, we’d love to have as many supporters as we can in Australia to back us. Every cheer counts for us. It makes us believe that we can win.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere at the MCG; it’s one of the most iconic cricket stadiums around the world. I would love to play there. The Indian crowd there is brilliant for us,” said Pant. Meanwhile, the dashing southpaw termed his match and series-winning unbeaten 89 in the thrilling Gabba Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as “one of my favourite moments of my cricketing career.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal