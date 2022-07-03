Never had any ego issues, says Wriddhiman Saha after NOC from CAB

A veteran of 40 Tests, Saha, who will turn 38 in October, was categorically told by Indian team management earlier this year, that they don’t want an aged second wicketkeeper in the set-up

Veteran India discard Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was granted the NOC (No Objection Certificate) by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), bringing down curtains to his 15-year association under acrimonious circumstances.

A veteran of 40 Tests, Saha, who will turn 38 in October, was categorically told by Indian team management earlier this year, that they don’t want an aged second wicketkeeper in the set-up.

Since then, Saha has been critical of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and also at the beginning, didn’t have charitable things to say about head coach Rahul Dravid either.

Saha took a decision to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata ‘Debu’ Das alleged that the veteran ’keeper makes excuses to skip domestic matches for the state.

Talking to reporters after getting the NOC, Saha said he was requested again to reconsider his decision.

He further said he would never keep any grudge against Bengal and would be ready to serve again if needed in future.

“I never had any ego issues with Bengal cricket establishment. May be, there was a disagreement with someone [joint secretary Debu], that’s why I had to make this decision.”

