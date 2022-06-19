New India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says, Sri Lanka tour, a great opportunity to build team

“We are working hard on our team, we have great combinations. And for us, it is a good tour to start, because first-time we are going to play without our seniors and a great opportunity for all of us to build a team,” Harmanpreet said

The likes of Mithali Raj—who retired recently—and Jhulan Goswami are not there in the team, but India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday reckoned that the upcoming limited overs tour to Sri Lanka is a great opportunity to “build a team.”

“We are working hard on our team, we have great combinations. And for us, it is a good tour to start, because first-time we are going to play without our seniors and a great opportunity for all of us to build a team,” Harmanpreet said at the virtual pre-departure press conference.

“For me, it is a great opportunity where you can build a good team because Sri Lanka, I don’t think it is going to be an easy tour for us.”

Mithali Raj has retired from all forms of the game, while experienced pacer Jhulan Goswani is not travelling to the Island Nation.

Harmanpreet has been appointed as the ODI skipper, besides his role as T20I captain.

She stressed on giving opportunities to young players. “In the fielding department too, we will give opportunities to young players who can bowl 10 overs and look for breakthroughs. We are trying to do little-little things, where we [have] worked in this [NCA] camp and we are having a vision, so we will look for that [in terms of implementation],” she said.

“If we talk about our bowling unit, this is the time they are getting responsibility and this tour will be an ideal platform for them to perform where they can take charge and bowl full quota,” she added.

