New Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie to arrive next month in the country

Jason Gillespie (Pic: File Pic)

Pakistan's new head coach for the Test format, Jason Gillespie is set to land in the country next month to observe the training camp ahead of the home series against Bangladesh in August.

According to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the camp will be held in Karachi from July 24 for the probable players for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A-Team).

"Gillespie will be supervising the camp with the support staff and Shan Masood (Pakistan's Test captain) will also return early from England to prepare for the Bangladesh series in which two tests are to be played," he said.

The source said that some senior players are likely to be rested ahead of the series as Jason Gillespie also wants to look for backup.

According to a source, Shaan Masood indicated to PCB that he wants Babar Azam to feature in Bangladesh's series.

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, Pakistan had a poor run in the ODI World Cup 2023 which was held in India last year. Additionally, the side suffered an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. In the T20 World Cup, the side also saw a sudden collapse in the match against their arch-rivals India. After a shocking exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, along with Babar, other Pakistan players stayed back in the Americas.

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to hold a press conference next week to outline the major decisions of the Board in the wake of the failed World Cup campaign and also address the issues of groupings in the team.

"Naqvi is not one to shy away from being straightforward on what went wrong in the Pakistan team. Apparently, Babar has also complained about the productivity of some players in the team during the World Cup and before that.

"He is likely to make his complaints clear in his report to the PCB," the source said.

(With PTI Inputs)