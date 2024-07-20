Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New role brings lot of responsibility SKY thanks fans for outpouring of love

'New role brings lot of responsibility': SKY thanks fans for outpouring of love

Updated on: 20 July,2024 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

"This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings

'New role brings lot of responsibility': SKY thanks fans for outpouring of love

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'New role brings lot of responsibility': SKY thanks fans for outpouring of love
x
00:00

Appointed captain of the Indian men's T20I team, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has thanked fans and supporters for the outpouring of love and support and said the role brings a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm during the series against Sri Lanka. 


The selectors had opted for Suryakumar Yadav, one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game in the world, as captain for the T20I series ahead of Hardik Pandya, who has led the side previously and was the vice-captain of the team in the recent World Cup. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the ODIs with Shubman Gill being vice-captain of both squads.


"Thank you so much for outpouring love, support, and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words," said Surya in his post on Instagram.


Also Read: SKY leads, Pandya strolls!

"This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings.

All fame reaches God, God is great," said Suryakumar Yadav, who was one of the stars of India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav has earlier led India in T20Is and Mumbai in domestic cricket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suryakumar Yadav India vs Sri Lanka t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK