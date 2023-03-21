New Zealand demolish SL to sweep Test series 2-0

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee with the winners’ trophy yesterday. Pic/AFP

New Zealand claimed victory against Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs on Monday to secure a 2-0 Test series whitewash despite a late fightback from the visitors. Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358. “It was nice to get the win finished off, especially as the weather forecast wasn’t great, which is part of the reason why we asked for the follow on,” said New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

“It’s been a pleasing few weeks in the whites with a number of guys stepping up at different times,” he added with New Zealand on three straight Test wins including last month’s thrilling victory over England to level that series 1-1. New Zealand stuck to their task after Dhananjaya de Silva launched a fightback on Monday, passing 3,000 Test runs before being caught on 98, missing a 10th Test century.

