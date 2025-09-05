New Zealand great Ross Taylor out of retirement to play for Samoa

"I always wanted to give back in some capacity but didn't know that I'd be giving back in a playing capacity," he told New Zealand media

"This is more than just a return to the game I love, it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. "I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field." Taylor played 450 times for New Zealand across all three formats, including 112 Tests. He last pulled on the black jersey in early 2022 and only became eligible to represent Samoa in April after the required stand-down period before switching allegiances.

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor announced Friday he was coming out of retirement, nearly four years after quitting, to help Samoa qualify for next year's Twenty20 World Cup. The 41-year-old former Blackcaps skipper said it would be a "huge honour" to represent the country of his mother's birth. "It's official -- I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket," he said on social media.

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor announced Friday he was coming out of retirement, nearly four years after quitting, to help Samoa qualify for next year's Twenty20 World Cup. The 41-year-old former Blackcaps skipper said it would be a "huge honour" to represent the country of his mother's birth. "It's official -- I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket," he said on social media.

"This is more than just a return to the game I love, it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. "I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field." Taylor played 450 times for New Zealand across all three formats, including 112 Tests. He last pulled on the black jersey in early 2022 and only became eligible to represent Samoa in April after the required stand-down period before switching allegiances.

"I always wanted to give back in some capacity but didn't know that I'd be giving back in a playing capacity," he told New Zealand media. "I always thought it would be coaching and coaching young kids and donating gear where I could. But being able to get into the playing side of it, it's something that I'm looking forward to."

Taylor will pad up at the World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifying series in Oman in October, where Samoa are pitted against the hosts and Papua New Guinea in Group 3. Teams are split into three groups of three, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. At the end of the Super Six, the top three earn their place in the 2026 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever