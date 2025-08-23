Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Leaving out someone like Iyer shows Indias squad depth Ross Taylor

'Leaving out someone like Iyer shows India’s squad depth': Ross Taylor

Updated on: 23 August,2025 08:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

He also lavished praise on new Test skipper Shubman Gill

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Friday said the depth in India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup allowed the national selectors to leave out a player of Shreyas Iyer’s calibre, who was ignored for the continental tournament.

“I haven’t seen the side yet so can’t say. [But] when you can leave that type of quality out, you’ve got to be pretty comfortable with the depth of your squad,” Taylor said on the sidelines of a CLT10 League event.



He also lavished praise on new Test skipper Shubman Gill. “It was a great series against England, whenever you go in the foreign conditions in Test cricket, especially these days, you have to take it very well. He has played in great spirits and led from the front.”


