New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup as South Africa falter in successive final

New Zealand produced a clinical performance in a high-stakes final to beat South Africa by 32 runs and win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title here on Sunday.

It turned out to be a historic Sunday for New Zealand cricket as the White Ferns got their hands on the ICC trophy hours after the men recorded their first Test win in India after 36 years.

South Africa, playing their second successive final, sent New Zealand in to bat and the Sophie Devine-led side thrived under pressure to post an above par 158 for five at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Amelia Kerr collected 43 off 38 balls while Brooke Halliday made an impactful 38 off 28 balls to push New Zealand beyond 150 in what has been a low scoring tournament.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27) took her team to 47 for no loss in the powerplay before New Zealand bowlers were able to stifle the opposition.

South Africa could not keep with the scoring rate and ended with 126 for nine in 20 overs. Kerr starred with her leg-spin as well, ending with three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

It was a remarkable change of fortunes for New Zealand, who had come into the tournament with the baggage of 10 losses in a row. They were the best bowling unit in the competition by a fair distance and on Sunday, improved their batting by a few notches.

There was no coming back from South Africa after they lost their gutsy leader Wolvaardt in the 10th over. Kerr got the prized wicket as Wolvaardt, in her attempt to accelerate the scoring rate, found Suzie Bates at cover.

When the hero of the semifinal, Anneke Bosch, perished five balls later, the writing was on the wall. South Africa's untested middle-order could not respond to the pressure put by the New Zealand bowlers.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/31). South Africa: 126/9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Amelia Kerra 3/24).

