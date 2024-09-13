“Recently, I heard someone saying it would be good for Test cricket if Joe Root overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs and centuries in Test match cricket

Sunil Gavaskar

Listen to this article "Next time any overseas commentator talks about Indian crowd going silent...": Sunil Gavaskar x 00:00

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has said the business of bashing India has to be countered with aggression, citing the recent comments made on the possibility of Joe Root (12,402 Test runs) surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Test runs) as the leading run-getter in men’s Test cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan had said it’s just a matter of time when Root becomes the leading run-getter in Tests. At the same time, he added the BCCI will do everything possible in its power to ensure that the record stays with an Indian batter. “I can say with experience of more than 50 years that it’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well, but crowds in every country. If there is some noise when, say, India are doing well overseas, it’s because of the number of Indian supporters who travel long distances from India and who cheer for them and not the locals.

Also Read: Did you know Sunil Gavaskar got a haircut during a match? Here's why

“So next time, when some commentator or media person from overseas tries to talk about the silence of the Indian crowd when India are not doing well, we should ask them why their supporters haven’t come to cheer for their team. This business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression because that’s the only language they understand."

“Recently, I heard someone saying it would be good for Test cricket if Joe Root overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs and centuries in Test match cricket. Please tell us what’s wrong with Test cricket presently when Tendulkar is owning the record and how will Test cricket be better if [and that’s a huge if] an Englishman goes on to hold it. In what way will it be better? Kindly enlighten us,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever