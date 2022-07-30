Nicholas Pooran: Need to re-evaluate some of the combinations to bounce back in 2nd T20I vs India

Pooran said that his side was not just disappointed but feeling hurt by the crushing loss that they were dealt by India in the first game

Rohit Sharma hits 4 as Nicholas Pooran watches on during the 1st T20i match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP

Following his side's 68-run loss to India in the first T20I, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that the team is looking to bounce back from the loss.

Tight bowling by India, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul respectively helped the Men in Blue to defeat West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies, here at Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

"Disappointed. The players are feeling hurt, it is the first game of the series and we are looking to bounce back. 18 overs it was 150 I guess and then they took the momentum away from us, we just have to work on our discipline. The spinners did well and we have to look at some of the combinations going ahead," said Pooran in a post-match presentation.

Chasing 191, West Indies lost wickets regularly and had lost seven wickets at the score of 86. Shamarh Brooks (20) was the only one who touched the 20-run mark for the hosts. Ashwin (2/22), Bishnoi (2/26) and Arshdeep Singh (2/24) performed brilliantly for India with the ball.

