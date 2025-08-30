Despite the off-field distraction, Rana remained focused on the task at hand. He raced to his half-century in just 20 balls, brought up his century in 42, and continued to dominate the South Delhi attack. Rathi, meanwhile, endured a torrid time with the ball, conceding 39 runs from his two overs without a wicket

Chasing a stiff target of 202, Rana produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, scoring an unbeaten 134 off 55 balls, laced with eight fours and 15 sixes, as West Delhi Lions romped home with seven wickets in hand and 17.1 overs bowled.

However, Rana's fireworks weren't limited to just the scoreboard. The southpaw was involved in a fiery on-field altercation with wrist-spinner Rathi after smashing him for a boundary and three consecutive sixes in his very first over. The moment quickly escalated when Rana, visibly animated, was caught on camera mimicking Rathi’s signature celebration by swinging his bat in mockery after one of the sixes.

Rathi, clearly irked by the gesture, retaliated with verbal remarks. The exchange boiled over when Rana appeared to charge toward Rathi, leading to a confrontation that required umpires and fellow players to step in and diffuse the tension.

Despite the off-field distraction, Rana remained focused on the task at hand. He raced to his half-century in just 20 balls, brought up his century in 42, and continued to dominate the South Delhi attack. Rathi, meanwhile, endured a torrid time with the ball, conceding 39 runs from his two overs without a wicket.

The altercation aside, it was Rana’s commanding knock that stole the spotlight, guiding West Delhi Lions to the penultimate stage of the tournament. His innings is already being hailed as one of the finest in DPL history, with social media buzzing over both his explosive batting and the dramatic confrontation.

With this win, West Delhi Lions move on to Qualifier 2, where they will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday, August 30. Under the leadership of Tejasvi Dahiya, the Lions will be eyeing another dominant performance as they aim to book their place in the DPL 2025 Final.