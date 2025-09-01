Skipper Rana delivered a match-winning knock of 79 runs in 49 balls, including four boundaries and seven maximums. Accompanying him was Hrithik Shokeen, who scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 27 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums. With this, Nitish Rana-led West Delhi Lions clinched the Delhi Premier League's title

In the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, riding on the unbeaten knock of skipper Nitish Rana, West Delhi Lions came victorious by six wickets against Central Delhi Kings.

Batting first in the title clash, Central Delhi Kings posted a total of 173 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Opening the innings, Siddharth Joon scored just 10 runs in seven balls, including a maximum. Fellow opening batsman Aryan Rana accumulated 21 runs off 12 deliveries, including four boundaries.

After the departure of both openers, Yugal Saini played a knock of 65 runs off just 48 deliveries. His knock was laced with four boundaries and three maximums. Skipper Jonty Sidhu scored 10 runs in 14 balls.

Later, Jasvir Sehrawat scored six runs, followed by Kaushal Suman's knock of seven runs. Aditya Bhandari returned to the pavilion on a duck.

Pranshu Vijaran played a late heroic knock of an unbeaten 50 runs, which came in 24 deliveries. His knock was laced with three boundaries and four maximums. Simarjeet Singh stayed unbeaten on one run in one ball.

Manan Bhardwaj and Shivak Vashisht registered two wickets each to their names for West Delhi's team. Skipper Nitish Rana, Shubham Dube and Mayank Gusain, too, bagged one wicket each.

In the run chase of 174 runs, West Delhi Lions chased it by scoring 175 runs for the loss of four wickets in 18 overs.

With an aim of chasing the target, Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar opened the innings. Facing nine balls, Krish scored 13 runs, with the help of a boundary and a maximum. On the other hand, Ankit scored 20 runs off 11 balls, which was laced with a boundary and two maximums.

Ayush Doseja returned to the pavilion on a duck. Mayank Gusain scored 15 runs off 11 balls, including a boundary and a maximum.

Skipper Rana delivered a match-winning knock of 79 runs in 49 balls, including four boundaries and seven maximums. Accompanying him was Hrithik Shokeen, who scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 27 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums.

Central Delhi's Simarjeet Singh claimed two wickets, followed by Arun Pundir and Tejas Baroka's one each, but their efforts were not enough to help the side cruise to victory.

With this, Nitish Rana-led West Delhi Lions clinched the Delhi Premier League's title.