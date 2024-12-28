Batting at number eight in an Indian line-up that has largely struggled for runs, Reddy has been a shining light in his debut series

Nitish Kumar Reddy's family poses together after his historic maiden Test ton (Pic: Amit Shah)

Listen to this article Nitish Reddy’s family all smiles as son’s historic maiden ton turns the tide for India on Day 3; See pics x 00:00

When Nitish Kumar Reddy struck his maiden Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, a wave of relief seemed to sweep over him, signaling his arrival on the grand stage.

The scenes following the early stumps on Day 3 were profoundly emotional, with Reddy’s family, brimming with pride and joy, beamed with smiles as they celebrated his historic feat. The century was particularly significant as it arrived at a critical juncture when India was battling the relentless Australian attack, with the top-order faltering under pressure.

Batting at number eight in an Indian line-up that has largely struggled for runs, Reddy has been a shining light in his debut series.

The 21-year-old's 264 runs have come at an average of 66, although he had fallen narrowly short of 50 on several occasions. He mixed resolute defence with some classical straight-bat stroke play in facing 119 balls, scoring eight fours and a six -- the eighth time he has cleared the ropes this series.

Nitish, who had once been a carefree child, could not ignore the toll that his passion for cricket was taking on his father. Reflecting on that moment, Reddy shared in an interview with bcci.tv, “To be honest, I wasn’t that serious when I was young. My father left his job for me. There has been lots of sacrifice in my story. One day, I saw him crying due to the financial struggles he was facing, and it felt like I had to do the hard work.”

He continued, “Like, your father made this sacrifice, and you’re just enjoying cricket for fun. That’s when I took it seriously. Suddenly, in one year, I made significant progress, put in the hard work, and it paid off.”

That hard work reached its zenith on Saturday at the MCG when Nitish finally brought up his long-awaited three-figure score.