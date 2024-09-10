Following Bangladesh's historic series sweep against Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on the "Bengal Tigers" by saying it is not easy to defeat Pakistan at their home, but still gave India an edge over Bangladesh

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article No Bumrah, no Siraj, Sourav Ganguly names this pacer to watch out for ahead of Bangladesh Tests series x 00:00

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly named Akash Deep as one of the players to watch out for in India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series is all set to kick start on September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for their first Test match against Bangladesh. Alongside Akash Deep, Yash Dayal was also named in the squad. He received his first maiden call-up and delivered a decent performance at the IPL 2024.

The first Test match is scheduled to be played in Chennai followed by the second Test in Kanpur. In the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the line-up with Mohammed Siraj. Dayal receives his maiden India call-up, while Akash will be looking to add to his solitary Test against England. Akash also took nine wickets across both innings for India A in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy game against India B.

Further, Sourav Ganguly labelled Akash Deep as an "outstanding bowler" who can bowl for long periods.

"Akash Deep is an outstanding young fast bowler. He runs in, bowls quick, and will bowl for long periods. He is fit, I've seen him play for Bengal over a long period of time, taking wickets. He will be as quick as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, hitting high 140s. He is one to watch out for," said Ganguly.

Also Read: Holy Cross girls edge out Apostolic Carmel 2-1

On challenges for Bangladesh during the series against India, Ganguly said that the spin quartet of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be difficult for Bangladesh to handle on Indian surfaces.

"In India, you will see a lot more spin. In Chennai, you will see a lot more bounce. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, and Kuldeep are the four best spinners in the world at the moment - it won't be easy. When you play in India, spinners have a lot more say in the game. But India are a very good team," said the former England captain.

Following Bangladesh's historic series sweep against Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on the "Bengal Tigers" by saying it is not easy to defeat Pakistan at their home, but still gave India an edge over Bangladesh.

"Going to Pakistan and beating them is never easy, so congratulations to the (Bangladesh) players. But India will be a different kettle of fish; India, whether at home or away, are a fantastic side with a very strong batting unit. I don't see Bangladesh winning; India will win the series. But India must expect good and tough cricket from Bangladesh because they are coming into the series with a lot of confidence after beating Pakistan in Pakistan," Sourav Ganguly added.

This series against Bangladesh will be followed by New Zealand's tour to India for three Tests starting from October 16 onwards and finally the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia from November 22 onwards.

India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with six wins, two losses, and a draw.

Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

(With ANI Inputs)