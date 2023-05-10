Up-and-down Delhi Capitals will be greatly challenged by four-time champs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the home territory of MS Dhoni & Co

DC’s Phil Salt during his 87 against RCB at Delhi recently; (right) CSK’s Devon Conway during his 44 against MI at Chennai last Saturday. Pics/PTI

Resilient Chennai host strong-willed Delhi with Playoff berth in sight

Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing Indian Premier League’s preliminary phase, looking to beat back the challenge of a resurgent Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday and get closer to a play-offs berth.

CSK returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians—a bogey team at their fortress Chepauk—and would be hoping to pick up two more points against the Capitals, who have struggled in the tournament for the most part.

The Super Kings trumped MI in a low-scoring game last Saturday with the bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana in particular, doing a good job to restrict the opposition. The chase was wrapped up without much ado, with contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube.

While the top-order batters (Conway 457 runs, Gaikwad 292 runs and Ajinkya Rahane (245 runs) have been doing a great job, the middle-order hasn’t fired as much as the think-tank would have hoped for.

CSK’s middle-order muddle

The experienced Ambati Rayudu (95 runs in 11 games) and Ravindra Jadeja (92 in 11 games) haven’t got going, making for a floundering middle-order. Skipper M S Dhoni has managed the cameos expected of him whenever he has got in. The big-hitting Shivam Dube has so far collected 290 runs (from 9 innings) and will be eyeing bigger contributions in key games.

Jadeja, as always, has struck crucial blows while slinger Pathirana will be keen to continue the good run, like against MI. Pathirana will be one bowler the Capitals, including the aggressive Phil Salt, who shone in the team’s last game, would be wary of.

The DC batters have under-performed but Salt has expressed confidence that they can turn it around in the remaining games.

Skipper David Warner has not been his usual ebullient self and the batting line-up which includes Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell among others has flattered to deceive. As the season winds down, DC have managed to keep their chances alive by winning four of their last five matches.

Whether the team can sneak into the top four remains to be seen. They will need to perform very well if they aim to surprise CSK in their den, which is easier said than done.

Spin test for DC

For that, the DC batters need to come to grips with the spin challenge expected to be posed by CSK and the bowling department needs to find ways to contain the methodical Conway and Gaikwad first before dealing with the others.

Veteran Ishant Sharma, who seems to have rediscovered his mojo, would be one to watch out for apart from pacer Anrich Nortje, Marsh and the slow bowlers—Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

