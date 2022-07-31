Breaking News
No Virat Kohli for Zimbabwe One-Day International tour

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Most of the regular ODI members—skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others—have been given rest and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side after recently guiding India to 3-0 win in West Indies

Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI


The Indian cricket board on Saturday announced their squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare from August 18.

Most of the regular ODI members—skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others—have been given rest and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side after recently guiding India to 3-0 win in West Indies.

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was out of action for a quite long time due to injury, has made a comeback in the team. Kohli, who has been terribly short of runs will miss yet another series. 


India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

