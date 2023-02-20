Breaking News
'Not Chole Bhature!' Rahul Dravid spills beans on Virat Kohli's food parcel delivery

Updated on: 20 February,2023 12:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

As the Men in Blue ran riot against a spin-unfriendly Australian top-order in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, a viral clip on Sunday that showed Virat Kohli’s face lit up with delight at being offered a plate of ‘chole bhature’ in the team balcony hogged limelight

Indian Player Virat Kohli celebrates after the dismissal of Steven Smith during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


As the Men in Blue ran riot against a spin-unfriendly Australian top-order in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, a viral clip on Sunday that showed Virat Kohli’s face lit up with delight at being offered a plate of ‘chole bhature’ in the team balcony hogged limelight. His euphoric reaction caused  a wide grin to lit up Team India head coach Rahul Dravid’s face, who sat beside the former India captain.


The 34-year-old was seen to be engrossed in an intense conversation with Dravid when a person with the food parcel nudged him. An ecstatic Kohli then turned back and clapped his hands with glee.



As speculation hovered over the dish online, Dravid spilled the beans on Kohli’s food delivery, revealing it was ‘Kulcha Chole’ and not ‘Bhature’. “It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole,” Dravid told reporters later. 


The former Indian opener also revealed that Kohli tried to tempt him for a bite. “He was tempting me with it but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle so much cholesterol anymore,” said Dravid. 

Coming to the match, India pulled off a commendable victory over the Aussies, thus forging an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Australian top-order was torn to shreds by Indian bowling as they were bundled out for just 113 in the second innings, Indian batters did not have to break too much sweat in their run-chase. 

Kohli scored 44 in the first innings before being controversially adjudged LBW despite replays showing him not hit the ball. He started off on a decent note in the second innings but eventually departed on 20. 

Dravid, lauding Kohli’s tactics against the spinners, stated, “I thought the judgement of length was really good, there was a sense of calm when he was playing which is a great sign.These are tricky wickets, you can’t play the perfect innings and you need a bit of luck to go your way.

