Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia skipper Pat Cummins flies back home due to family illness

Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi

Australia's captain Pat Cummins throws a ball after fielding during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 19, 2023 (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi.

The cricket.com.au reported that Cummins is on his way to Sydney and is expected to return to India for the remaining two games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Indore and Ahmedabad.

With India winning the second Test inside three days on Sunday, both teams have got an additional couple of days' break as the next game begins in Indore on March 1.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: Comebacks aren’t easy, but Jadeja is brilliant

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad is scheduled from March 9.

India and Australia are also due to play a three-match ODI series beginning March 17.

Australia, who have failed miserably against India's spinners so far on the tour, will need something special to stage a fightback in the series.

With the six-wicket win in Delhi, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever