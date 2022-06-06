Not eyeing Akhtar’s record, I just want to bowl in right areas: Umran

Many young Indian bowlers impressed the experts and fans with their sheer pace in the recently concluded IPL-15, but Umran Malik was the standout performer with his raw pace

Pacer Umran Malik

India’s speed sensation Umran Malik has made it clear that he is not focusing on breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery record of 161 kmph, and simply plans to bowl in the right areas to help India beat South Africa.

Many young Indian bowlers impressed the experts and fans with their sheer pace in the recently concluded IPL-15, but Malik was the standout performer with his raw pace. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer picked 22 wickets in 14 matches and often clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph. For his impressive performance in IPL-15, Malik got the Emerging Player award.

The young pacer was rewarded for his IPL performances as he got picked in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa, beginning on June 9 in Delhi. “My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 or above to maintain my body and strength,” Umran told News24 Sports.

The seamer consistently produced quick deliveries in the IPL-15. He bowled the second fastest delivery of the season 157 kmph after Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kmph) surpassed him in the final.

Malik credited his statemate Abdul Samad for the pace he got in his bowling. Malik and Samad both are from Jammu & Kashmir and have been practicing together since childhood. “Abdul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say I am bowling slow. And then the gym and proper exercise helped me in this,” Umran added.

