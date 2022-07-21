Not in a position to host Asia Cup: SLC tells ACC

The development comes after the SLC postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.



The development comes after the SLC postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League. “Sri Lankan cricket has conveyed that due to the existing political and economic situation in their country specially where foreign exchange is concerned it is not an ideal situation for them to host such a mega-event of six teams in the island,” an ACC source said.

