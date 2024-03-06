Nadeem who held the record of best bowling figures in an innings in List A cricket in his two-decade-long career for Jharkhand said that, "I felt this is the correct time and there is no point holding a place in a state team for individual records. It's better to give chance to the youngsters"

Shahbaz Nadeem. File pic

Listen to this article Not in selectors' scheme of things, Jharkhand spin stalwart Nadeem calls it quits x 00:00

Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who played two tests for India announced his retirement from international cricket. He does not see any opportunities in the national team and has to try his luck in the franchise-based leagues.

The 34-year-old said it is better to pave the way for younger talent. "I realise I can't feature for Team India anymore, as I'm not in the selectors' plans, and there is a pool of talented youngsters waiting for their chance."

"I would have continued playing if there were opportunities for me in Team India... However, I don't foresee any chances in near future. "Hence, I decided to retire from Indian cricket and try my luck in different leagues," added the bowler, who will be seen in action in the upcoming Legends League Cricket in Sri Lanka.

Nadeem who held the record of best bowling figures in an innings in List A cricket in his two-decade-long career for Jharkhand said that, "I felt this is the correct time and there is no point holding a place in a state team for individual records. It's better to give chance to the youngsters."

He got a surprise test call-up for the national team against South Africa at his home venue JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi in 2019. He received his maiden test cap due to an injury sustained by India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli was the Indian captain in 2019. The Indian team brought Nadeem in less than 24 hours before the third test against South Africa. Nadeem was relaxing in his flat in Kolkata after featuring in Vijay Hazare in Karnataka when he received the debut call.

He flew to Ranchi and the next morning he was handed the "No 296" India Test cap by Kohli. "I still cherish the moment and remember everything vividly. It was the best day of my life to debut in front of my home fans," he turned emotional while remembering the momentous day of October 19.

Nadeem returned with a match haul of 4/40 which included the wicket of Temba Bavuma in the first innings. India won the third Test by an innings and 202 runs. The Jharkhand spinner had to wait for two years for his next Test which happened to be his last -- against England in Chennai in 2021. "I've no regrets but as any other fellow cricketer I would have liked to play a few more Tests, then it would have been great for me," said Nadeem who has eight wickets from two Tests. Nadeem hogged the limelight in 2018-19 season when he grabbed a world record 8/10 from his quota of 10 overs as Rajasthan folded for 73 in 28.3 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy league match in Chennai. Jharkhand went on to win the match by seven wickets. Nadeem had joined the state team on the eve of the match, flying straight from Dubai where he was assisting Team India in the Asia Cup as a net bowler.

"There was moisture in the wicket. I just kept hitting the right areas and also got some help from the wicket en route to the feat," he said. He was the top wicket-taker with 24 to his name at 13.04 from nine matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that season. From 140 first-class matches, Nadeem finished with 542 wickets including 28 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket match hauls. He best figures in first-class cricket were of 7/45. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in two successive seasons in 2015¿16 and 2016¿17 and snared 40-plus first-class wickets in three seasons. In List A cricket, he ended up with 175 wickets from 134 matches. He featured in 72 matches for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Notably, he caught everyone's attention during the 2012 season, where he delivered a standout performance, securing figures of 2/16 while bowling in the powerplay as Delhi Daredevils bowled out Mumbai Indians for a mere 92 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)