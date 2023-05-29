Not picked for Mumbai’s top coaching posts, Sunderam and Co move to Assam

Sunderam had guided the Mumbai Ranji team as a bowling coach.

Former Rajasthan and Goa Ranji Trophy team head coach, Pradeep Sunderam has begun his new innings with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) as bowling head of their academy.

Sunderam, 63, had applied for the Mumbai senior team’s head coach job, but was appointed as Mumbai Cricket Association’s academy fast bowling coach which he did not accept. Sunderam had guided the Mumbai Ranji team as a bowling coach. “Right now, we [Assam] have 36 players in our academy, who are very good prospects. It’s a residential academy and I will be assisting all Assam state teams,” Sunderam told mid-day from Guwahati on Sunday.

Sunderam is not the only Mumbai man who decided to shift to Assam. Former Mumbai head coach Vinayak Samant, who also appeared before the Lalchand Rajput-headed Cricket Improvement Committee for an interview for the Mumbai head coach post, has now become the ACA academy’s wicketkeeping and fielding coach. Former Mumbai batsman Manoj Joglekar and ex-Maharashtra cricketer Hemant Kinikar have also moved to Assam as their U-19 team head coach and academy batting coach respectively.