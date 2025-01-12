'Not the way we wanted to finish series': Mitchell Santner on losing third ODI against Sri Lanka

"Little disappointing, probably not the way we wanted to finish series. Credit to Sri Lanka; they put score on board, and they challenged us early and it was pretty tough to come back from there

Mitchell Santner. Pic/AFP

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner expressed his thoughts on the loss in the last match of the series and said this was not the way he wanted it to end.

Exceptional performance from Sri Lanka bowlers Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga denied hosts New Zealand from registering a clean sweep as the Charith Asalanka-led side won the third and final match of the ODI series by 140 runs at Eden Park on Saturday.

"Little disappointing, probably not the way we wanted to finish series. Credit to Sri Lanka; they put score on board, and they challenged us early and it was pretty tough to come back from there. They got the ball swinging and made it challenging. We did that throughout the series...I guess we will take it on the chin...a lot of positives from the series, guys playing their roles...the lads performed really well in the series against a very good team and the depth in their squad is outstanding. We go to Pakistan, and it will be a change of conditions so we'll prepare and adapt as best as we can," Mitchell Santner said in the post-match presentation as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Recapping the third and final match of the ODI series at Auckland, Charith Asanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Asian Lions scored 290 runs with the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs. The scorers in the team were Pathum Nissanka (66 runs off 42 balls with six fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (54 runs from 48 balls, five fours and two sixes), Janith Liyange (53 runs in 52 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (46 runs off 71 balls, three sixes and two fours).

For New Zealand, the pick of the bowler was Matt Henry who grabbed four wickets in his 10 overs where he gave away 55 runs in his spell. Two wickets were taken by Mitchell Santner and one wicket each was taken by Nathan Smith and Michael Bracewell in their respective spells.

In reply to Sri Lanka's total of 290 runs, New Zealand were bundled out for 150 in just 29.4 overs. The run-getters in this innings were Mark Chapman (81 runs off 81 balls, 10 fours and 1 six), Nathan Smith (17 runs from 29 balls, 1 four), Michael Bracewell (13 runs in 20 balls, 1 four and 1 six), Matt Henry (12 runs off 6 balls with 1 four and 1 six) and 21 extras (18 wides, 2 leg byes and 1 no ball) in the innings.

For Sri Lanka, three wickets each were snapped by Fernando (3/26 in 7 overs), Theekshana (3/35 in 7.4 overs), and Malinga (3/35 in 7 overs) in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Janith Liyange in his spell of three overs where he conceded 16 runs.

Despite this loss, the Blackcaps sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1. Asitha Fernando was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling in the last match and Kiwis right-arm seamer Matt Henry was given the Player of the Series for his magnificent performance across the three matches of the series.

