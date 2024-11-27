"Nothing changed in the way we were as a group": Travis Head on Australian team's rumours

Hazlewood fronted the media after play on Day Three and was asked how his side would handle Monday how Australia would approach day four from an effectively hopeless position of 3-12 chasing 534.

Australia batter Travis Head has refuted claims the Test side is fractured after Josh Hazlewood caused a stir with a comment that implied there might be a split in the dressing room. Hazlewood fronted the media after play on Day Three and was asked how his side would handle Monday how Australia would approach day four from an effectively hopeless position of 3-12 chasing 534.

His response to the query was, “You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters.” Hazlewood’s remarks took many by surprise. However, reacting to the matter, Head rallied to shut down the backlash. “I think [people have] picked the bones out of a comment on the back of a poor week, which is fine.

All the boys hung out together last night, nothing changed in the way we were as a group,” Head told 7NEWS. “We stuck together, had some good conversations as we always would, win or draw. It’s a pretty level group. No doubt there was a lot of disappointment around the room but definitely no fractions,” he added.

