"No discussion in the dressing room or with me--even Rohit bhai would be thinking about the Champions Trophy final, like all of us. So, nothing like that now," he said

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Nothing like that now...": Gill dismisses speculations of Rohit's retirement x 00:00

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Team India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has given an update on whether the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma is retiring or not from the 50-over format after the completion of marquee event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill stated that no conversations regarding Rohit's future had taken place in the dressing room or with him personally.

"No discussion in the dressing room or with me--even Rohit bhai would be thinking about the Champions Trophy final, like all of us. So, nothing like that now," he said.

According to Gill, Rohit might make a decision after the final: "I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup."With India eyeing another major ICC title, Rohit Sharma's experience and leadership will be key as they take on a determined New Zealand side in the high-stakes clash.

India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

India claimed last week's contest against the Kiwis by 44 runs, after posting 249 runs from their 50 overs and restricting New Zealand to 205 runs all out in the 46th over. While there's been a lot of focus on spin bowlers stepping up in the UAE, it was Matt Henry who starred with the ball for the Black Caps, claiming 5/42 off eight overs, in an innings where Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 79 off 98 balls.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly for the Kiwis with an 81 (120 balls), but couldn't find support in the middle order. India's spinners combined for nine wickets, led by 'secret weapon' Varun Chakaravarthy, taking 5/42 - coincidentally the exact figures as Henry for the Kiwis - in what was just the 33-year-old leg-spinner's second One Day International.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever