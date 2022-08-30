Now-retired Rahul Sharma reveals harassment while playing district cricket in Jalandhar

Even if I was playing the match, I would not be sure whether I will get to bowl. It was harassment, leg-spinner tells mid-day.com

Rahul Sharma. Pic/AFP

For the last six years, leg-spinner Rahul Sharma’s routine has been to practise skills, work on his fitness and hope for an opportunity to make that elusive comeback. As the wait got longer, the 35-year-old took the big decision on hanging up his boots from international and domestic cricket.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. Rahul, who featured in four ODIs and two T20Is from 2011 to 2012, took the decision to retire after a conversation with legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“I was working hard on my game, but I did not get any opportunity to prove myself after the injury. I was told there are many youngsters in the fray now. Sachin paaji had called to check what was I doing...I told him that I am thinking about retirement as I am not getting any opportunity. Paaji told me to play in the World Road Safety Series (a T20 tournament). I decided to move on after that. He told me that playing matches is important,” Rahul told mid-day.com on Monday from Jalandhar.

Rahul shot into limelight in the 2011 IPL after dismissing Tendulkar. Rahul, playing for Pune Warriors, foxed the ace Mumbai Indians batsman at the Wankhede Stadium. In their return fixture, Rahul finished with 2-7. It was enough for the national selectors to reward him with a place in the Indian team.

Rahul was diagnosed with Bells' Palsy, a facial nerve dysfunction during the 2010 IPL with Deccan Chargers. he thanked Adam Gilchrist (DC skipper) for "motivating" him during that phase.

Also Read: Steve Smith bigs up his T20 credentials; keen to be in Australia's World Cup squad

Lack of opportunities and the passing away of his father last year due to Covid-19 left him devastated. “I was mentally down as I wasn’t getting any opportunities. Also, my father passed away last year due to Covid-19. I was eager to come back after my injury, but I never really got any opportunity. I stayed positive of getting an opportunity.

“Personally, also it was difficult. I could not earn even a single penny [from cricket] apart from the job [in a private company] that I have,” said Rahul, who had tested positive for a banned drug in 2012 Juhu rave party case. Rahul and South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell were arrested by Mumbai Police.

Following his father’s demise, Rahul had promised to fulfil his dad’s dream of donning the blue Indian team jersey. “Although I wasn’t playing actively, I was religiously practising daily for the last six to seven years. I was hopeful that I will get an opportunity. But I ended up playing just six district matches. So, you can imagine the disappointment. Despite being an India player, I was treated like this in my district (Jalandhar). Even if I was playing the match, I would not be sure whether I will get to bowl. It was harassment. It was very tough. I wished to take retirement while playing [competitive cricket], but it didn’t happen [that way]. When I did not make it to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 squad last season, I was very disappointed. I was confident to make it. That’s when this thought of retirement stuck me,” said Rahul for whom the best memory was to share the dressing room with some of the greats of Indian cricket.

Rahul will venture into private T20 leagues world over as he feels he has the “potential” to play competitive cricket, which he last played in 2014 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

“I still have the desired fitness levels. I will play in other leagues around the world till I have the potential to play. After that, I will think about any work in cricket like coaching,” he signed off.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal