Watch: Sachin Tendulkar unfurls his gorgeous shots on National Sports Day

Updated on: 29 August,2022 06:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the occasion of National Sports Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar decided to dust the cobwebs off his cricket gear and roll back the years in a fun indoor session

Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/AFP


On the occasion of National Sports Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar decided to dust the cobwebs off his cricket gear and roll back the years in a fun indoor session.


Taking to his various social media accounts, Tendulkar shared a video of himself clubbing balls to all parts of an indoor facility. All though facility was a converted badminton court, it did not stop Sachin from brandishing a vast array of shots, and he appeared to be quite enjoying himself. 


The caption he added to the video read, "It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to."

He also urged others to share their videos of playing the sports they love.

The National Sports Day of India is celebrated on the 29th of August every year as a tribute to the late great hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. He was born on this very day in 1905 and put India on the sporting map as a hockey playing superpower. 

Chand's legacy itself needs no introduction. He is regarded as one of the greatest field hockey player in the game's history. He won three gold medals at the Olympic Games with the Indian hockey team and scored a jaw dropping 570 goals in just 185 international games. It's not for nothing that he was known by names such as 'The Wizard' and 'The Magician.'

