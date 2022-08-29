Adidas unveil stunning new kits for FIFA World Cup 2022

Inspite of Adidas' lofty standards, one can say they have probably outdone themselves this year. The range of kits that they have launched for all of their teams is nothing short of gorgeous

FIFA World Cup 2022 kits designed by Adidas. Pic/ Adidas Football Official Twitter account

Kit manufacturer Adidas rarely disappoints, and when it comes to the FIFA World Cup, the german brand is always at the top of its kit game. This year is no different. With football's showpiece event less than 3 months away, Adidas have released their new range of kits for all the team's they are aligned with.

Inspite of Adidas' lofty standards, one can say they have probably outdone themselves this year. The range of kits that they have launched for all of their teams is nothing short of gorgeous.

Germany's kit oozes class with a thick black stripe running down the middle, bordered with golden edges. Even their away kit boasts a funky red, black, and gold design, the infamous colours with which Germany destroyed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup.

Argentina's home kit stays largely the same with the iconic blue and white stripes. However, their away kit is a deep blue with purple flame designs at the bottom.

Similar to Argentina, Spain's home kit is a clean red colour, nothing too fancy there. But their away kit is light blue in colour with some darker shades of blue giving the kit an ocean wave-eque design.

Mexico's home kit is green in colour with accents of red on the sleeves while a darker green shade emanating from the collar give it a cool design. What is more eye-catching is their away kit, with a white background color highlighted by red bordered traditional Mexican designs.

As for Japan, their home kit is a mix of dark and light blue, with triangular patterns all across the kit giving it a cool look. Japan's away jersey is much more straightforward. It is white in colour with some interesting red and blue colored angular patterns on the sleeves.

