Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Adidas unveils new footballs to be used in the 202223 Champions League season

Adidas unveils new footballs to be used in the 2022/23 Champions League season

Updated on: 25 August,2022 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The football is called the 'Pro Void' and despite bearing the same star design for the men's and women's game, the colours differ

Adidas unveils new footballs to be used in the 2022/23 Champions League season

UEFA Champions League match balls for the 2022/23 season. Pic/ Twitter account of Adidas football


Ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday, German sports manufacturer Adidas unveiled their all new footballs which will be used for the men and women's tournament that will kick off in September.


The footballs are being called the 'Pro Void' by Adidas and the designs for both the footballs follow the same star pattern. However, the colours within the star differ. The men's match ball features a multicolored pattern, while the women's match ball features red, blue, and white colours predominantly.


Also Read: Bengaluru FC say one of their players was racially abused

Another distinguishing feature is the base colour tone for the two footballs. The one which will be used in the women's UCL games features a silvery-grey base colour while its men's counterpart features a straightforward white.

Meanwhile, The UEFA Champions League group draw starts today at 9:30 IST. The draw is always a much-awaited event for fans as they figure out who their favorite side will be facing and it makes for fun discussions revolving around the possible teams that will make it out of the group stage.

Are you attending the Bandra Fair this year?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
football sports news uefa champions league

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK