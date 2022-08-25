Adidas unveils new footballs to be used in the 2022/23 Champions League season

The football is called the 'Pro Void' and despite bearing the same star design for the men's and women's game, the colours differ
UEFA Champions League match balls for the 2022/23 season. Pic/ Twitter account of Adidas football
Ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday, German sports manufacturer Adidas unveiled their all new footballs which will be used for the men and women's tournament that will kick off in September.
The footballs are being called the 'Pro Void' by Adidas and the designs for both the footballs follow the same star pattern. However, the colours within the star differ. The men's match ball features a multicolored pattern, while the women's match ball features red, blue, and white colours predominantly.
For those magical nights. ✨— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) August 25, 2022
Introducing the new 22/23 @ChampionsLeague and @UWCL official match ball. pic.twitter.com/QxPaI1KI3J
Another distinguishing feature is the base colour tone for the two footballs. The one which will be used in the women's UCL games features a silvery-grey base colour while its men's counterpart features a straightforward white.
Meanwhile, The UEFA Champions League group draw starts today at 9:30 IST. The draw is always a much-awaited event for fans as they figure out who their favorite side will be facing and it makes for fun discussions revolving around the possible teams that will make it out of the group stage.