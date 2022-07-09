Lionel Messi unveils Argentina's 2022 World Cup kit

While sticking with the country's traditional football kit colors, Adidas have added a flash of dazzle by including subtle striped pattern that runs diagonally across the jersey

Lionel Messi. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Argentina National Football Team

Adidas have unveiled Argentina's all new jersey which they will don in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina's superstar player Lionel Messi was unsurprisingly chosen as the man to unveil the iconic blue and white striped kit.

While sticking with the country's traditional football kit colors, Adidas have added a flash of dazzle by including a subtle striped pattern that runs diagonally across the jersey. The shoulders feature the archetypal Adidas triple stripe in a navy blue colour while the collar also shares the same hue.

Angel di Maria was another of the team's star players to pose with the kit.



Angel di Maria. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Angel di Maria

Argentina have been placed in Group C of the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. They will be hoping to go one step further than what they managed in the 2014 tournament and add to their trophy cabinet after recently winning the 'Finalissima' and 'Copa America' last year.