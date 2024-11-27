O’Keefe slams ‘unjustified’ criticism of Aussies after huge loss in Perth Test

The Australian media was critical of the humiliating loss in Perth and used titles like ‘Perth-etic Humiliation’ and ‘Monster Loss’ to describe Australia’s biggest loss

Steve O’Keefe. Pic/AFP

Former Australian bowler Steve O’Keefe has defended the Australian team after their disastrous 295-run defeat against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth and criticised the public reactions to the loss, calling it “unjustified”.

“It frustrates me… I think the pile on is unjustified. I think the pile on is just indicative of a lot of people wanting to come out, tall poppy syndrome in Australia, and latch onto this team. I think the pile on has been rough… however, we do expect a high standard of that team so there’s some frustrations out there but they’re not coming from my end,” O’Keefe said on Sen Afternoons.

O’Keefe played nine Tests for Australia between 2014-2017.

