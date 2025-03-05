Axar Patel also made a significant leap, soaring 17 places to 13th, reaching a career-best 194 rating points among all-rounders

Azmatullah Omarzai, Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Two significant shifts in the latest ODI Rankings on Wednesday made headlines, with Afghanistan's dynamic all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai ascending to the No. 1 spot among all-rounders, even as India's Virat Kohli climbed to fourth place in the batting rankings.

Omarzai, 25, cemented his status at the pinnacle following an electrifying Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where he delivered with both bat and ball. His tournament-defining performances include a maiden five-wicket haul against England and a crucial fifty against Australia.

Besides, Omarzai has amassed 126 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 42.00, striking at over 104. His standout moments included a quickfire 41 and a five-wicket haul (5/58) against England, as well as a gritty 67 against Australia in a rain-affected league-stage clash. With the ball, he scalped seven wickets in three matches at an average of 20.00, proving his match-winning capabilities.

His remarkable surge saw him dethrone Mohammad Nabi, his Afghan teammate, who slips to second in the all-rounders' rankings. Omarzai climbed two spots and achieved a career-high rating of 296 points.

Meanwhile, India’s Axar Patel also made a significant leap, soaring 17 places to 13th, reaching a career-best 194 rating points among all-rounders.

Omarzai’s dominance extended beyond the all-rounders' category. His exploits with the bat in the Champions Trophy saw him surge 12 spots to 24th in the ODI batting rankings, amassing 598 rating points.

Afghanistan’s impressive Champions Trophy campaign saw several of their stars ascend the rankings. Ibrahim Zadran, the 23-year-old batting prodigy, delivered a breathtaking 177-run knock against England in Lahore, propelling him 13 places up to 10th with 676 rating points.

Among other notable movers, Australia’s Steve Smith climbed six places to 16th, following his solid contributions, including a half-century against India. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson also gained ground, rising eight spots to 29th, thanks to his resilient 81 against India in Dubai.

India's Shubman Gill retained his No. 4 ranking, while Kohli moved up to fourth after his masterclass in the semi-final against Australia, which earned him the Player of the Match honour. Kohli is currently the tournament’s third-highest run-getter, amassing 217 runs in four innings at an astounding average of 72.33, including a century and a fifty.

In the bowling rankings, New Zealand’s Matt Henry has been richly rewarded for his stellar performances, rising three places to third (649 rating points). He now trails only Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (1st) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (2nd).

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has also seen a resurgence, climbing three places to 11th (609 rating points), while South Africa’s Marco Jansen surged nine spots to 18th. England’s Jofra Archer, too, made a remarkable jump, soaring 13 places to joint 19th.

(With ANI inputs)