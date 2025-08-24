The "Women in Blue" will play two crucial matches in Visakhapatnam, the first match against South Africa on October 9, followed by the second game against Australia on October 12. Limited experience at venues like Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Indore has been a key talking point ahead of the World Cup

Ahead of the ODI Women's World Cup 2025, Team India is set to undergo a skill-based week-long conditioning camp in Visakhapatnam, beginning from August 25.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the location is strategic, as only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Sneh Rana from the squad have prior experience of playing at the venue.

The "Women in Blue" will play two crucial matches in Visakhapatnam, the first match against South Africa on October 9, followed by the second game against Australia on October 12. Limited experience at venues like Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Indore has been a key talking point ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier, Bengaluru was replaced by Navi Mumbai as one of the tournament venues. This can benefit the Indian team, as they have earlier played international and Women's Premier League matches at the venue in the last three to four years.

The skill-based conditioning camp was initially planned for Bengaluru but was shifted to Visakhapatnam after the Karnataka State Cricket Association was unable to secure state police approval for hosting matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

All players and reserves of the World Cup squad, along with the India A side selected for warm-up matches, are expected to participate in the camp.

The camp will include two intra-squad day and night practice matches before the team heads to New Chandigarh for the ODI series against Australia, starting September 16.

Following the 50-over series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will travel to Bengaluru for two World Cup warm-up games against England (September 25) and New Zealand (September 27). The "Women in Blue" will begin their campaign with a match against Sri Lankan women on September 30. After concluding the first game, the Harmanpreet-led side will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 5. The mega clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India's squad for ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana.

