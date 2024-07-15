Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Offie Minnu Mani to lead India A vs Australia A

Offie Minnu Mani to lead India ‘A’ vs Australia ‘A’

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

India are scheduled to play three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia ‘A’ during the upcoming tour

Off-spinner Minnu Mani will lead the India ‘A’ Women with Shweta Sehrawat as her deputy during the multi-format tour of Australia beginning August 7.


India are scheduled to play three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia ‘A’ during the upcoming tour.


The squad also consists of Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry and Saika Ishaque. Shabnam Shakeel has also been included, but her selection is subject to fitness.

