Offie Minnu Mani to lead India ‘A’ vs Australia ‘A’

India are scheduled to play three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia ‘A’ during the upcoming tour

Minnu Mani

Off-spinner Minnu Mani will lead the India ‘A’ Women with Shweta Sehrawat as her deputy during the multi-format tour of Australia beginning August 7.

The squad also consists of Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry and Saika Ishaque. Shabnam Shakeel has also been included, but her selection is subject to fitness.

