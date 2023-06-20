Ollie Robinson unapologetic over reaction to Khawaja exit

Robinson bowled Khawaja for 141 after the Australian opener extended his overnight century on the third day

Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Usman Khawaja

England paceman Ollie Robinson said he had been “in the heat of the moment” after appearing to verbally abuse Usman Khawaja in the first Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Robinson bowled Khawaja for 141 after the Australian opener extended his overnight century on the third day. He seemed to have some choice words for Khawaja as the batsman returned to the pavilion. Robinson then helped clean up the tail as the Ashes-holders were bowled out for 386—just seven runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared.

“It’s my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me,” Robinson told a post-play press conference. “I think Ussie played unbelievably well. And to get that wicket for us at the time as a team was massive.”

The 29-year-old added: “And I think we all want that theatre of the game, don’t we? So I’m here to provide it. I don’t really care how it’s perceived to be honest. It’s the Ashes, it’s professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?”

Robinson, asked if abusing opponents was part of that “theatre” replied: “No, it’s not but I think when you’re in heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes that can happen. I think we’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. So just because the shoe’s on the other foot, it’s not received well.”

His words to Khawaja could land Robinson in trouble with match referee Andy Pycroft, but the England man said: “I’m not going to comment on that.”

