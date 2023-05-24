Ollie Robinson fit to join England squad for Ireland Test

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement

Ollie Robinson. Pic/Getty Images

England paceman Ollie Robinson has been declared fit to join up with the Test squad after receiving the all-clear following an ankle scan. 


The bowler suffered a sore ankle while playing for county team Sussex last week, raising fears he would join the list of injured seamers. England play a one-off Test against Ireland starting on June 1, The England and Wales Cricket Board said Robinson was fit enough to join up with Ben Stokes’s squad for the Ireland game at Lord’s. 




Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara keen to 'share dressing room' with Steve Smith for Sussex ahead of WTC final


“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

