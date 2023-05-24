“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement

Ollie Robinson. Pic/Getty Images

Ollie Robinson fit to join England squad for Ireland Test

England paceman Ollie Robinson has been declared fit to join up with the Test squad after receiving the all-clear following an ankle scan.

The bowler suffered a sore ankle while playing for county team Sussex last week, raising fears he would join the list of injured seamers. England play a one-off Test against Ireland starting on June 1, The England and Wales Cricket Board said Robinson was fit enough to join up with Ben Stokes’s squad for the Ireland game at Lord’s.

“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement.

