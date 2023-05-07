Cheteshwar Pujara scores third ton for Sussex in four games

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side’s two-wicket win

Cheteshwar Pujara

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued to thrive in the English County circuit, bringing up his third century in four matches for Sussex against Worcestershire here on Friday.

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side's two-wicket win.

Despite failing in the two innings against Yorkshire, Pujara bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. On Friday, Pujara, who captained the side, hit 136 off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six.

