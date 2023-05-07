Breaking News
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 22 per cent water
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cheteshwar Pujara scores third ton for Sussex in four games

Cheteshwar Pujara scores third ton for Sussex in four games

Updated on: 07 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Worcester
PTI |

Top

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side’s two-wicket win

Cheteshwar Pujara scores third ton for Sussex in four games

Cheteshwar Pujara

Listen to this article
Cheteshwar Pujara scores third ton for Sussex in four games
x
00:00

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued to thrive in the English County circuit, bringing up his third century in four matches for Sussex against Worcestershire here on Friday.


Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side’s two-wicket win.



Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara keen to 'share dressing room' with Steve Smith for Sussex ahead of WTC final


Despite failing in the two innings against Yorkshire, Pujara bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. On Friday, Pujara, who captained the side, hit 136 off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cheteshwar pujara test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK