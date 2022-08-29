On This Day: Cricket's greatest Test rivalry, The Ashes, was born

On this day in 1882, England suffered their first loss to Australia at their own backyard by eight runs, which served as the birth of the prestigious "The Ashes" series that is contested between both the sides till this day

Australia players celebrate an England wicket at The Ashes. Pic/ AFP

On this day in 1882, England suffered their first loss to Australia at their own backyard by eight runs, which served as the birth of the prestigious "The Ashes" series that is contested between both the sides till this day. In August 1882, Australia toured England for a Test match.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for just 63 runs in their first innings and the English side made a dominant start to the Test. Only Jack Blackham (17), Billy Murdoch (13) could hit scores above ten and other batters crumbled to heaps due to the powerful spells of Ted Peate (4/31) and Dick Barlow (5/19).

In reply, England could not muster a lot either as medium pacer Frederick Spofforth's 7/46 helped visitors skittle out England for just 101. Only George Ulyett (26) and Maurice Read (19*) could play some half-decent knocks. However, England had a slender 38-run lead over Australia, which gave them some comfort.

Miseries continued for the batters in the second innings of Australia. Hugh Massie (55) and captain Murdoch (29) played some solid knocks, but still could not save their side from another sub-par score. Australia did not have a lot of advantage in their hands as the lead was merely 85-runs long. Ted Peate once again impressed for England with 4/40.

On the second day of the match, despite WG Grace's 32, England failed to win the Test. When England's Ted Peate, side's last batter came to the crease, England needed 10 runs to win. He could score only two before getting dismissed. England was all out for 77 and had lost a Test on their home soil. Frederick Spofforth continued his monster run in the second innings, taking 7/44.

Following the match, the criticism from the press was immense. The Sporting Times, a weekly English newspaper back then, wrote the iconic words that birthed "The Ashes" and intensified the rivalry between England and Australia. "In Affectionate Remembrance OF ENGLISH CRICKET, WHICH DIED AT THE OVAL ON 29th AUGUST, 1882, Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances. R. I. P. N.B.--The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia," this was the mock obituary of English cricket that triggered a rivalry that would change the sport forever.

With this, Cricket got a gem it could cherish and its first major rivalry before India versus Pakistan rivalry became a thing too.

An urn, named as "The Ashes urn" became the symbol of this rivalry and an object worth fighting for on the cricket field. It is believed to contain the ashes of a burnt cricket bail. The first-ever Ashes series was played that year in Australia in December. England won the series 2-1 and brought back "The Ashes" to England.

Since then, 72 editions of this series have taken place, mostly having five Test matches. Out of this, Australia has won 34 series while England is not too far behind with 32 series wins. Six series have ended in a draw.

Australian great Don Bradman has the most number of runs in Ashes history, with 5,028 runs. Late Aussie spin great Shane Warne has the most Ashes wickets, with 195 to his name.

