England's best win of the summer: Skipper Ben Stokes

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Manchester
England dismissed the Proteas for a paltry 179 in the second innings to complete an innings and 85-run win and level the three-Test series 1-1 at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes celebrates his ton on Friday. Pic/Getty Images


England skipper Ben Stokes has rated the Test victory against South Africa on Saturday as the finest this summer.


England dismissed the Proteas for a paltry 179 in the second innings to complete an innings and 85-run win and level the three-Test series 1-1 at Old Trafford. Ben Stokes was declared Player of the Match for his century and four wickets in the contest. This was England’s fifth win in six Tests since Stokes and coach McCullum came together.

Also Read: Ben Stokes reveals taking anxiety medication daily

On whether the win against South Africa was the finest this summer, Stokes was quoted as saying by Daily Mail: “When you take the last game into consideration, with the way we managed to come back and put the performance in that we have done, you could say yes.


“It was an amazing team performance. I think the way we batted, bowled and fielded this whole game was the benchmark of the standards we set.” added the skipper.

