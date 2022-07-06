Breaking News
On This Day: Rohit Sharma scores record breaking 5th World Cup ton

Updated on: 06 July,2022 01:15 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sharma broke Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara's record of 4 tons which he had achieved in the 2015 edition of the World Cup

On This Day: Rohit Sharma scores record breaking 5th World Cup ton

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI


Despite India stumbling in the penultimate hurdle, the 2019 World Cup was extremely memorable for India's star opener and current captain Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians player was on fire all throughout the tournament, blazing 5 hundreds to not just end the World Cup as the highest run-getter but also claim the record for most centuries scored in a single edition of the prestigious tournament.





Sharma broke Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara's record of 4 tons which he had achieved in the 2015 edition of the World Cup.

Ironically, the hundred with which Sharma broke the record came against Sri Lanka. In that game, the 'Hitman' scored a 94 ball 103.

Rohit scored a total of 648 runs from 5 games with a highest score of 140 coming against India's arch-rivals Pakistan.

